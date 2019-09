- A registered sex offender is behind bars once again for a felony violation of his probation. Earlier this year, Michael Ren Wysolovski pleaded guilty to charges of cruelty to children and interstate interference with custody. His teenaged victim claimed she was sometimes locked in a cage and denied food and contact with the outside world as he sexually assaulted her.

Wysolovski sits in the Gwinnett County Jail as of Tuesday night without bond for this felony violation. The district attorney's office said there was a warrant out for possession of porn. Which is a violation of his probation. FOX 5 News hasn't heard for sure what they found with that warrant, but whatever it was it put him behind bars once again.

FOX 5 News spoke to a woman who said she once had a relationship with Wysolovski. When she heard he was arrested again on Tuesday, she couldn't contain her excitement.

"I got really excited and jumped around my house a little because I've been so worried these past few months about him reoffending," said Alice Standish.

In Wysolovski's plea deal in April of this year, the Gwinnett County judge sentenced him to 10 years' probation at his mother's house in Conyers. The judge made an exemption because the home sits close to three Rockdale County schools. This bothered Standish from the beginning.

"I think this go around the court should make sure he does not live anywhere to close to children or schools or in a family oriented neighborhood. I think they should label him as a sexual predator," said Standish.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office said there's a possibility Wysolovski could now face prison time. His original sentence was 10 years' probation. The judge could turn that into 10 years in prison.