- We're only days away from Independence Day celebrations. Before you let those fireworks fly, however, there's a recall you need to know about.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has sent out a recall alert for more than 37,000 fireworks.

Officials say the fireworks were "overloaded" with explosives and pyrotechnics and violate federal regulations.

The regulators say they could cause serious injuries including burns.

The fireworks involved in the recall include Keystone G-Force, Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill's Fireworks, GS Fireworks, and Grandma's Fireworks.

If you have purchased any of these fireworks, please return them immediately.