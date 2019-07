- A Lithia Springs man will spend the rest of his life in prison for rape, kidnapping, sex trafficking and holding a woman hostage.

Louis Allen was sentenced in Fulton County Superior Court Friday.

The crimes all happened between May and June of 2018.

Prosecutors said it started when Allen offered to put a homeless woman up in a hotel with several other women.

He then drugged the women and pimped them out.

After several unsuccessful escape attempts, the original victim finally managed to call police for help.

The 54-year-old was sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years.