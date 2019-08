- In the wake of the recent deadly mass shootings nationwide, interfaith leaders gathered at Liberty Plaza across from the State Capitol to honor the people who died from gun violence in Georgia last year.

Saint Luke's Episcopal Church's Faith and Advocacy Network organized the rally.

They said they are concerned by the steadily rising rate of gun deaths in the state. That's why they organized this rally.

It's an effort to send the message that it is possible to rise above the fear; that nothing can be done to stop gun violence.