- Authorities in Douglas County have issued an alert after a rabid raccoon was found earlier this week.

Douglas County Animal Control Officers said residents near Colonial Trail, Scarlett Drive, and Tara Circle off Midway Road should be on the lookout for any animals acting suspiciously. Officials also want to find two stray dogs found over a dead raccoon which has since tested positive for the disease. Officials said they found the raccoon on Tuesday.

Officials are urged to make sure pets are up-to-date on vaccinations, keep them indoors or contained to a fenced yard, do not leave food out which might attract wild animals, and stay away from any wildlife.

Anyone in Douglas County who sees any animal acting strangely should contact Animal Control at 770-942-5961.