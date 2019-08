- A rabies alert has been issued for portions of White County in northeast Georgia.

Officials said a skunk was found along Paradise Valley Road which has since tested positive for rabies.

It is the first confirmed case of a rabies in White County this year.

Anyone who lives in the area should make sure their pets are up-to-date on their rabies shots, make sure to bring them in when unsupervised, and don’t leave any pet food outside to attract wildlife.