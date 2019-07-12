< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. R. Kelly representative to speak in Atlanta after arrest

By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 12 2019 07:46AM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 07:55AM EDT Kelly representative to speak in Atlanta after arrest</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-417728918" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=R. Kelly representative to speak in Atlanta after arrest&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/r-kelly-representative-to-speak-in-atlanta-after-arrest" data-title="R. Kelly representative to speak in Atlanta after arrest" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/r-kelly-representative-to-speak-in-atlanta-after-arrest" addthis:title="R. Kelly representative to speak in Atlanta after arrest"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417728918.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417728918");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417728918-417728926"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20R%20KELLY%20FEDERAL%20CHARGES%208A_00.00.50.15_1562932272562.png_7517520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20R%20KELLY%20FEDERAL%20CHARGES%208A_00.00.50.15_1562932272562.png_7517520_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20R%20KELLY%20FEDERAL%20CHARGES%208A_00.00.50.15_1562932272562.png_7517520_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20R%20KELLY%20FEDERAL%20CHARGES%208A_00.00.50.15_1562932272562.png_7517520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20R%20KELLY%20FEDERAL%20CHARGES%208A_00.00.50.15_1562932272562.png_7517520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417728918-417728926" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20R%20KELLY%20FEDERAL%20CHARGES%208A_00.00.50.15_1562932272562.png_7517520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20R%20KELLY%20FEDERAL%20CHARGES%208A_00.00.50.15_1562932272562.png_7517520_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20R%20KELLY%20FEDERAL%20CHARGES%208A_00.00.50.15_1562932272562.png_7517520_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20R%20KELLY%20FEDERAL%20CHARGES%208A_00.00.50.15_1562932272562.png_7517520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/12/V%20R%20KELLY%20FEDERAL%20CHARGES%208A_00.00.50.15_1562932272562.png_7517520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/r-kelly-representative-to-speak-in-atlanta-after-arrest">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:46AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417728918" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A news conference is taking place in Atlanta Friday morning following R. Kelly's arrest in Chicago on federal sex crime charges. </p><p>The R&B singer has been indicted on 13 counts by a Chicago grand jury for child pornography production and receipt of child pornography, and obstruction of justice. U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick said Kelly was taken into custody Thursday about 7 p.m. local time and was being held by federal authorities</p><p>Homeland Security was involved in Kelly's arrest.</p><p>Kelly's publicist Darryll Johnson told FOX 32 that the singer was also arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.</p><p>Kelly was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago Thursday night, according to a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.</p><p>A news conference by a representative of Kelly's is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Loews Hotel in Atlanta. </p><p>“We are satisfied that Federal Authorities believed the families and survivors that were victims of Robert Kelly. We will be traveling to Chicago soon to reunite with Joycelyn. We thank the jurors and prosecutors that returned the indictment against R Kelly. We are hopeful that justice will be served in this case," said attorney Gerald Griggs. </p><p>The arrest was the second time this year that Kelly has been taken into custody in Chicago on sex charges. The 52-year-old Grammy winner, whose real name is Robert Kelly, was <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/reports-r-kelly-charged-with-criminal-sexual-abuse-in-cook-county" target="_blank"><strong>arrested in February on 10 counts in Illinois involving four women</strong></a>, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail.</p><p>Then on May 30, Cook County <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/r-kelly-to-be-arraigned-on-11-new-sex-assault-charges" target="_blank"><strong>prosecutors added 11 more sex-related counts</strong></a> involving one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage. </p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment/r-kelly-arrested-in-chicago-on-federal-sex-trafficking-charges-reports-say" target="_blank">MORE: R. More News Stories Police: 23-year-old man shot to death in northwest Atlanta

By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 12 2019 06:51AM EDT
Updated Jul 12 2019 06:57AM EDT

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead Friday morning.

Officers got a 911 call after 3 a.m. referencing gunshots in the 2100 block of Tula Street in northwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived, they found one man with gunshot wounds. His friend transported him to the hospital where he later died. Red Cross of Georgia ready to help those in the path of Tropical Storm Barry

By Denise Dillon, FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 11 2019 10:40PM EDT
Updated Jul 11 2019 11:27PM EDT

As Tropical Storm Barry moves closer to land, Red Cross workers in Georgia are working around the clock, stocking and preparing supplies.

"Cots, blankets, hygiene kits to help people staying in shelters," said Ashley Henyan with the Red Cross of Georgia.

They also have vehicles ready to drive into the hardest hit areas with food. 