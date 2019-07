- A news conference is taking place in Atlanta Friday morning following R. Kelly's arrest in Chicago on federal sex crime charges.

The R&B singer has been indicted on 13 counts by a Chicago grand jury for child pornography production and receipt of child pornography, and obstruction of justice. U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick said Kelly was taken into custody Thursday about 7 p.m. local time and was being held by federal authorities

Homeland Security was involved in Kelly's arrest.

Kelly's publicist Darryll Johnson told FOX 32 that the singer was also arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.

Kelly was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago Thursday night, according to a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

A news conference by a representative of Kelly's is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Loews Hotel in Atlanta.

“We are satisfied that Federal Authorities believed the families and survivors that were victims of Robert Kelly. We will be traveling to Chicago soon to reunite with Joycelyn. We thank the jurors and prosecutors that returned the indictment against R Kelly. We are hopeful that justice will be served in this case," said attorney Gerald Griggs.

The arrest was the second time this year that Kelly has been taken into custody in Chicago on sex charges. The 52-year-old Grammy winner, whose real name is Robert Kelly, was arrested in February on 10 counts in Illinois involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail.

Then on May 30, Cook County prosecutors added 11 more sex-related counts involving one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage.

