- Protesters are demanding answers from elected officials to address what they're calling a crisis at the Fulton County Jail.

Protesters gathered Wednesday morning at the County Commission meeting to voice their concerns and held a pray-in with spiritual leaders.

Organizers say they're against the idea of using the Atlanta City Jail to help ease overcrowding problems at the Fulton jail.

A task force formed to make recommendations on what to do with the jail is expected to give suggestions to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms by February.