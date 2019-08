- The first cases of West Nile virus were discovered in DeKalb County this summer, and concerns have people spraying there front and backyards with pesticides.

But local business BeeCatur, says while insecticides are effective in controlling mosquitos, it can be harmful to other important pollinators.

"It's the equivalent of like for insects, it's the equivalent of dropping a nuclear bomb, it just kills everything that's got six legs," Peter Helfrich of BeeCatur said.

Including beneficial insets, such as pollinators including bees, butterflies, and moths.

"They're extremely important in agricultural settings of course because we couldn't have things like apples and strawberries and blueberries without pollination." Helfrich went on to say, "But they are also extremely important just here and your backyard because in order for your flowers to produce seeds so that you have more flowers next season, you have to have a pollinator come visit them."

BeeCatur says there are alternative ways to stay bite-free:

Put on repellent the same way you apply sunscreen

Wear long sleeves and pants

Avoid being outside during dusk when possible

Use mosquito "bits" if you have a fountain or birdbaths