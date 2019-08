- Parents at Creekland Middle School in Gwinnett County should be receiving a letter following classes after a report of a gun being brought to school on Tuesday.

The letter from Principal Kimberly Birds addressed to parents and guardians states “a student brought an airsoft gun to school and had shown it to another student during class. While it was out, it discharged a plastic pellet that ricocheted and hit another student.”

The principal goes on to explain that no one was injured in the incident and the student who brought the gun on campus faces disciplinary action.

The letter continued:

“As we start the school year, I ask that you talk to your child about our school rules and remind them that they should not bring toys or inappropriate items to school. BB, pellet, airsoft, and paintball guns are considered weapons in our Student Conduct Behavior Code. In addition, this is a great time to remind students about the importance of reporting anything they see that causes them to feel uneasy or that could be a safety concern. If they see something, they should say something to you, a staff member, or any other trusted adult. I know that keeping our school safe is a priority we all share and we all have a role to play when it comes to maintaining a safe and orderly teaching and learning environment. Thanks again for all that you do to support our students and our school.”

Students in Gwinnett County have been in school since Aug. 5.