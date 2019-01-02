President Jimmy Carter visits Stone Mountain, Fernbank

- When you go for a hike at Stone Mountain Park you never know who you might see.

Visitors at the park Tuesday were surprised to see a famous face: former President Jimmy Carter.

Jimmy and former first lady Rosalynn Carter stopped at the park yesterday.

The park posted photos of the president's visit on Facebook.

One of them even shows Carter giving the camera a big thumbs up.

The Carters and members of their extended family also kicked off the new year with a visit to Fernbank Museum, taking a guided tour and even got to get up close and personal with some of the museum's animal residents.