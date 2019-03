The Powerball jackpot is inching toward half a billion dollars.

The estimated windfall for Saturday’s drawing is $495 million.

The jackpot has been growing since December 29. It rolled over 22 times.

Georgia Lottery officials said if a person happens to be the sole winner, they could take a cash payout of about $300 million.

The winning numbers for last Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

18-36-45-47-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3