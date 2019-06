- A U.S. Army veteran got a welcome surprise Friday.

Ted Hayes came home to find a new roof on his Power Springs home. The reveal happened Friday morning at his Seabiscuit Place home.

The original roof was damaged in a storm a year ago and the repairs would not be fully covered by insurance, so some volunteers stepped in to help.

The new roof was completed by companies Beacon Roofing Supply, Certainteed, and Dream Works Restoration Contractors, which is veteran owned.

Hayes served 10 years in the Army as a telecommunications specialist.