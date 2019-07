- Commuters who travel down busy North Druid Hills Road may want to find an alternate starting Monday.

DeKalb County said they will be closing two lanes of traffic along North Druid Hills Road between Woodbridge Way and Knob Hill Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily starting Aug. 5 through Aug. 9. The county said they will be installing a new water main.

Drivers should start seeing signs warning impending road closures starting this week.