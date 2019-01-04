Polk County Police search for missing 87-year-old man

- Police in Polk County are searching for an 87-year-old man who was last Friday afternoon.

Lewis H. Helms was last seen in the area of Valley View Drive around 4 p.m. Polk County Police said he has been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

Helms is described by police as being 6 feet tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a pullover shirt and jeans.

He may be driving a white 2001 Ford Ranger with Georgia tag WI9Y11.

Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.