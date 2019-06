- A wrong-way crash shut down part of Interstate 575 in Canton during the morning rush hour Wednesday.

Canton Police said the man was driving northbound in the southbound lanes just north of Hickory Flat Highway around 7 a.m. Police said he caused a four-car crash.

Firefighters said they had to cut the driver out of his car. He was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta

There were no other injuries in the crash, firefighters said.

Traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while crews worked to clean up the scene.

Police are trying to determine how the driver ended up going the wrong way.

The driver's name has not been released.