Police: Woodstock man arrested for account fraud

- Woodstock Police have arrested a man after an investigation into his business practices.

Police say that James White of Elite Techs of Woodstock on the 9500 block of Highway 92 was arrested and charged under Georgia's RICO Act.

He's been charged with felony theft by taking, misdemeanor theft by taking, and felony deposit account fraud.

Officials are asking any current or former customers of the company who may have property with the business to contact the Woodstock Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 592-6000 ext 1127.

They are also looking for current or former customers of Elite Techs of Kennesaw.

White is being held at the Cherokee Center Adult Detention Center without bond.