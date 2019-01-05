Police: Women used fraudulent credit card in Peachtree City

- Police in Peachtree City are asking for the public to help them identified suspects who they say committed credit card fraud.

The department posted surveillance photos on Facebook of three women they say used fraudulent credit cards at multiple local businesses.

In the photos, two of the women are wearing jackets: one white and one green. The third woman is wearing a pink sweatshirt with the work "PINK" on it.

It is currently unknown what stores the women allegedly targeted or how much merchandise they were able to buy using the cards.

If you have any information that can help, please contact tduckett@peachtree-city.org.