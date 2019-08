- Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect allegedly wanted for fraud.

According to officials, the victim in the case attempted to mail a check to a company in July, but the company never received it.

Instead, police say a female suspect used the check on June 22 at a Home Depot on the 4100 block of Burford Drive.

During that time, police say the suspect purchased multiple items and forged the check to be worth almost $2,700.

Officials described the suspect as being between 5-feet-3-inches and 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight between 180 and 200 pounds.

The suspect was caught on camera wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans with rips on the knee, sandals, and glasses.

If you have any information on the fraud case, please call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).