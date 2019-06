- A woman and two children were hurt in a hit-and-run Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest.

Responding officers were told an adult female and two children were struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene.

The victims weren't seriously injured but were taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to police.

Investigators are now searching for the silver vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.