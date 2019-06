- A late night stabbing leaves a woman dead. Dekalb Police found the victim, described as an adult black female, around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. They say she had been stabbed multiple times. The attack took place on the sidewalk in the 5-thousand block of Memorial Drive, right next to the Auto Zone retail store.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital, but she didn't survive.

Not a lot of information is being given out about the case. Detectives on the scene wouldn't say if they know the victim's identity, if they have a suspect in custody or if they have a motive for the crime.

