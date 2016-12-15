< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-woman-s-purse-stolen-at-store-car-later-stolen-from-driveway width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Police in Atlanta are investigating to see if a stolen purse at a store led to the victim's car being stolen later that same morning at her home. stolen later that same morning at her home.</p><p>It happened Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Morningside Drive NE. Atlanta Police said they were called out to the home after the victim said her 2013 Toyota Prius was stolen from her driveway.</p><p>The victim told police, about an hour and a half earlier, her purse was stolen from the backseat of her car while parks at Ansley Mall. 