- A woman walking on I-75 died early Thursday morning after being hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes between the Cleveland and Central Avenue exits. Police tell FOX 5, the driver who hit the woman stopped and is cooperating with investigators. He told them she was in the middle of the highway.

According to officers the driver's pickup has damage leading them to beleive he tried to avoid the accident.

A number of other vehicles also struck the woman. Those drivers did not stop. Police say it's too early to know if they may face any charges. According to investigators the location of the accident is so dark that it's possible the other drivers didn't know what they hit.

The identity of the woman killed isn't known.

Police tell FOX 5 she appears to be in her 20's or 30's. Investigators are trying to figure out why the woman was on the interstate in the first place.

