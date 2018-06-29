Police: Woman killed in dispute over dogs; woman charged

- DeKalb County police have arrested a 28-year-old woman Friday who allegedly shot another woman after the two women fought over their dogs.

DeKalb County police were called to the Wesley Stonecrest apartment complex on Turner Hill Road just after 8 a.m. Friday. Police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell told FOX 5 Atlanta's Portia Bruner the incident started with an argument over the women's dogs. Both women were walking their dogs in the breezeway when the fight escalated.

"It looks like this was part of an ongoing dispute over the dogs being aggressive towards one another and it got to the point of a physical altercation between the victim and the 28-year-old suspect," said Campbell.

Late Friday afternoon, officers took Amanda Longmire into custody and charged her with murder.

Neighbors said the women lived across the hall from one another.

Investigators did not immediately release the name of the 24-year-old shooting victim.

They said the 24-year-old woman had three dogs in her apartment, but it's not clear how many she was walking Friday morning when the argument started.

Campbell said the alleged shooter's dog, a small Chihuahua, ran away after the shot was fired.

The suspect's father-in-law told FOX 5 Atlanta his son called him from work and told him to rush to the apartment complex after receiving a call from the 28-year-old mother of two.

"My son told me that someone tried to come in the house on his wife and the kids and that she had just shot someone. The lady upstairs said the young woman tried to push their way into my family's apartment," Caeser Allen said as he held one of his two young grandsons.

Campbell said the 24-year-old woman was shot once in the chest.