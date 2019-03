- Two people were injured in a car wreck in Fairburn Thursday morning involving a dump truck.

According to the Fairburn Police Department, a passenger car was turning onto Highway 29 from Johns River Road when the wreck happened. Police said the car pulled in front of a dump truck, causing the accident.

The driver of the passenger car, identified as an adult female, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the dump truck was also hurt but is listed in stable condition.