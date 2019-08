- Police in Rockmart are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Samantha Wynn was last seen in the Rockmart area, police said.

Police said she may be in the Rome area.

Wynn is described by police as being 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Polk County 911 at 770-748-3400.