Police: Two men behind dozens of crimes in West Cobb Jul 03 2019 11:33PM 03 2019 11:33PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_416207986_416215065_178532",video:"581026",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Two_arrested_after_car_break_in_string_0_7474661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Two%2520arrested%2520after%2520car%2520break-in%2520string",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/03/Two_arrested_after_car_break_in_string_581026_1800.mp4?Expires=1656819180&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=SrWAjres4I3TU2ptuhNShZiSkYs",eventLabel:"Two%20arrested%20after%20car%20break-in%20string-416215065",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fpolice-two-men-behind-dozens-of-crimes-in-west-cobb"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Denise Dillon, FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 03 2019 10:55PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 03 2019 11:33PM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 11:42PM EDT storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/police-two-men-behind-dozens-of-crimes-in-west-cobb";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Denise\x20Dillon\x2cFOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416207986" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>COBB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Police in West Cobb have been dealing with a spike in thefts from cars. There have been 240 cases this year. </p> <p>Investigators say two men they arrested last week, 21 year old Revelation Brown and 19 year old Khristopher Garner, are behind dozens of those cases and police say they weren't afraid to shoot when confronted. </p> <p>Iris Reel says a neighbor caught them trying to break in to her husband's truck. When he confronted the crooks, they opened fire. </p> <p>"I heard these gunshots, it was like pow pow pow, six times,” said Reel. </p> <p>Brown is also charged with shooting another man, Jacob Anderson, when Anderson spotted him in his car. </p> <p>"I'm on the phone with dispatch and I turned around and hear Pop! Pop! Pop!" Said Anderson. </p> <p>Anderson was hit int eh eye by a bullet that ricocheted off his car. </p> <p>Investigators say Brown was caught on surveillance video in 38 of the entering auto cases. Police say they were often looking for guns. 