Police: Two arrested for string of slider crimes

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Police in Douglas County have made a major arrest following a string of slider crimes at gas stations.

For weeks, the thieves have been targeting unlocked cars at gas stations along Thornton Road.

Monday, officers spotted the suspicious Honda CRV at a QuickTrip and followed it to a BP gas station before the SUV took off.

After a brief chase involving a K9 officer, two of the four suspects, Jaleel Ethington and Ronique Stripling, were taken into custody.

The suspects' vehicle was also found to be stolen, police say.

