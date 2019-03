- Clayton County Police need help identifying a crash victim.

The crash happened early Monday morning.

The victim is described by police as a black man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 135 pounds.

He has two distinct tattoos.

One of them reads "ace" with what appears to be a teardrop below it.

The other tattoo is very faint and hard to make out, but police hope someone watching will be able to identify the tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department.