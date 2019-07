- A traffic stop in southeast Atlanta ended in an arrest after police say they found multiple kinds of drugs and a gun in a convicted felon's car.

On July 14, Atlanta Police say they were searching for a gray Dodge Charger believed to be involved in a July 11th shots fired incident. They say they found the car being driven by 41-year-old Michael Hanson driving on McDaniel Street.

After conducting the traffic stop, the officers said they smelled "a strong odor of marijuana" from inside the car.

A quick search led officers to find 1.2 pounds of marijuana, 6.5 grams of cocaine, THC oil, scales, and a handgun with an extended clip.

The officers arrested Hanson and charged him with possession of cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of manufactured THC oil, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators are still gathering information regarding the shots fired incident that started the search and additional charges are pending.