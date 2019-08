- Police in Gwinnett County said after about an hour search, they have located the parents of a toddler found wandering a Lawrenceville-area apartment complex Tuesday night.

Gwinnett County Police said the 2-year-old girl was found in the 3400 Sweetwater Road wandering around naked. The young girl speaks both English and Spanish.

Details surrounding how the girl wandered away from her caretakers were not immediately known.