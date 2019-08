- Police need your help to identify a pair of suspects who stole from a McDonough Walmart twice in one day.

According to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, the thefts happened on Aug. 14 at a Walmart on the 100 block of South Willow Lane.

In the first theft, police say one of the suspects made a scene at the self check-out by threatening to blow up the store. During that distraction, both men attempted to walk out of the store with items, with one of them being successful.

Later, police say the men returned, stealing items before driving off in a red Honda Civic.

Surveillance footage caught one man leaving in a black tank top. The other was wearing a maroon shirt.

If you have any information on the suspects, please call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).