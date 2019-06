- Gwinnett County police are searching for a pair of thieves who got away with a $3,000 check.

It happened on May 8 at the Come To Go restaurant on Old Norcross Road in unincorporated Duluth.

Officers said a man and woman walked inside the restaurant to get food.

When the employee walked away, police said the man reached over the counter and grabbed an envelope with the check inside.

Police said the man also used a stolen credit card to purchase the food.