- Police are searching for two men accused of stealing from people while they were swimming in a Roswell park.

On July 19, police responded to Old Mill Park, where victims say their bags were stolen while they were in the water.

Officials told FOX 5 that the thieves later pawned several iPhones at a kiosk inside a Kroger on the 3000 block of Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Duluth.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.