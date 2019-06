- An early morning hit and run accident in downtown Atlanta sends a man pushing a scooter to the hospital.

Police say an 18 year old male was on the sidewalk heading north on Piedmont Avenue between Edgewood and Auburn Avenue. According to investigators a silver Cadillac left the roadway and clipped the man with the scooter. The car then knocked down a power pole and street light before slamming into a second power pole.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Grady with leg injuries. He is expected to survive. Police tell us the man hit is not a Georgia State student, which is located near the crash site.

The driver, who was wearing camouflage clothing, took off running north on Piedmont. Police say the vehicle doesn't appear to be stolen.

For much of the overnight hours two lanes of traffic on Piedmont were closed while police dealt with the power pole in the roadway.

