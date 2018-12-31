Police: Teen suspect dies after crashing into pond

Dec 31 2018

Video Posted: Dec 31 2018 10:23PM EST

NORCROSS, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Gwinnett County police are investigating after they say a robbery suspect died in a car crash while fleeing from officers.

According to police, 18-year-old Jaylen Purge had just stolen a tip jar from a restaurant on Beaver Ruin Road when an officer noticed him driving suspiciously.

When police try to pull him over, they say Purge veered into a wooded area.

Officers searched the area and say they found the car upside down in a retention pond.

Police say paramedics took Purge to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are now investigating the crash and robbery.

