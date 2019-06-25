-----
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.
Posted Jun 25 2019 05:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 06:59PM EDT
Once the rain cleared out Monday, an amazing sunset took over. Even Tuesday morning’s sunrise was spectacular. There was just so much color.
That can likely be attributed to the Saharan Air Layer or Saharan Dust as it is sometimes called has been pushing into the Gulf Coast and Southeast the last several days. That has been providing those colorful sunrises and sunsets.
% INLINE %
Posted Jun 25 2019 07:04PM EDT
Former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams addressed a Congressional panel speaking on voting rights act and voter suppression.
Her appearance before a House subcommittee comes on the anniversary of the Supreme Court's Shelby County versus Holder ruling.
It removed the rule that required states with a history of voting discrimination get federal approval before changing the way they conduct elections
Posted Jun 25 2019 05:47PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 06:54PM EDT
Henry County police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who took a picture up a woman's skirt at the Kroger on Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge on June 14.
FOX 5's Deidra Dukes spoke with the victim, Karen Morales. "The last thing we should have to worry about when we are buying groceries is whether or not we are safe."
Morales was still shaken days after the disturbing incident. She said she was in the checkout line, the cashier was ringing up her groceries when it happened. "He came into my personal space, he touched me, he assaulted me when I didn't want him to. He didn't have my permission."