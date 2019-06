- Scary moments Tuesday afternoon at the DeKalb County Courthouse after deputies said a letter claiming to contain a biohazard was delivered to the Clerk of Superior Court's Office.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4:30 p.m. and saw emergency crews blocking off the intersections around the courthouse. Multiple agencies were on the scene.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, responsible for security at the courthouse, said a letter arrived with a note claiming the envelope contained anthrax, but investigators said there was nothing else in the envelope except the note.

A limited evacuation of the immediate area took place while investigators tested the letter and envelop. Those who came in contact with the letter were temporarily quarantined while tests were being performed. Deputies said nothing hazardous was detected.

FOX 5 crews saw employees going back into the building a little after 5 p.m.

Deputies said they have no details on the origin of the letter.

No arrests have been made.

-----

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.