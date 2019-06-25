Henry County police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who took a picture up a woman's skirt at the Kroger on Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge on June 14.

FOX 5's Deidra Dukes spoke with the victim, Karen Morales. "The last thing we should have to worry about when we are buying groceries is whether or not we are safe."

Morales was still shaken days after the disturbing incident. She said she was in the checkout line, the cashier was ringing up her groceries when it happened. "He came into my personal space, he touched me, he assaulted me when I didn't want him to. He didn't have my permission."