- Gwinnett County police are searching a pair of suspects they say are wanted for theft and fraud.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the auto break-ins happened on June 28 and July 10 at Collins Hill Park and Lenora Park.

In both cases, police say the suspects stole purses containing credits cards.

They then used the cards at two local grocery stores, officials said.

One of the suspects has facial hair. The other suspect has dreadlocks.

If you have any information on the thefts, please call detectives at 770-513-5300 or using Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).