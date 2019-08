- Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a man in northeast Atlanta.

Officers told FOX 5 the suspect and two other men asked pedestrians for money on June 26 on Peachtree Street.

When the victim tried to intervene, police say two of them physically assaulted him and pushed him to the ground.

That's when the gunman shot twice in the air and then shot his victim in the right thigh, police said.

Investigators say the suspects then ran north on Peachtree Street.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).