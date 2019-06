- Police have issued a warrant for a man suspected of robbing a Gwinnett County beauty store

Investigators say on Tuesday, June 18, a suspect went into the Buddy Beauty Mart on the 7000 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and asked for change for a dollar.

At the time, the employee was working with another customer. As the employee opened the register, police say the suspect grabbed cash out of the drawer and ran out of the store.

Investigators identified the suspect 29-year-old Atlanta resident Terence Broady and issued a warrant for robbery.

Police are asking anyone who may know where Broady is to please contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).