- Atlanta police are looking for a gunman who opened fire inside a car along a busy northeast Atlanta road.

The shooting happened last night near the intersection of Cheshire Bridge and Lavista roads.

Police say the shooter and the victim were in the same car and got into an argument that turned violent with the shooter opening fire.

At some point, police say the driver of the car lost control and hit another car.

Paramedics rushed the male victim to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

The shooter, who police have not yet identified, ran off.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call Atlanta police.