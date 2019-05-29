< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:03AM EDT</span></p> <strong class='dateline'>METTER, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Police have arrested a driver who they say led officers on a dangerous high speed chase through multiple counties in Georgia.</p><p>According to reports, the chase began in Treutlen County, Georgia Friday night when a deputy stopped a silver Ford Fusion on Interstate 16 for "traffic related charges."</p><p>The deputies removed the unidentified driver from the car, but that's when they say he tried to flee and a passenger, identified as 27-year-old Cornelius Roberts, jumped in the driver's seat and sped off.</p><p>Law enforcement attempted to stop Roberts by setting up spike strips multiple times. During the first attempt, they say a trooper broke his left in the deployment.</p><p>At the second time spike strips were deployed, near the 104 exit, police say Roberts lost control and ran into a patrol vehicle, sending it across the highway and off the road.</p><p>Even with the car disabled, officials say Roberts kept trying to escape by jumping out the window of his car and running off. 