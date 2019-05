- Police have arrested a driver who they say led officers on a dangerous high speed chase through multiple counties in Georgia.

According to reports, the chase began in Treutlen County, Georgia Friday night when a deputy stopped a silver Ford Fusion on Interstate 16 for "traffic related charges."

The deputies removed the unidentified driver from the car, but that's when they say he tried to flee and a passenger, identified as 27-year-old Cornelius Roberts, jumped in the driver's seat and sped off.

Law enforcement attempted to stop Roberts by setting up spike strips multiple times. During the first attempt, they say a trooper broke his left in the deployment.

At the second time spike strips were deployed, near the 104 exit, police say Roberts lost control and ran into a patrol vehicle, sending it across the highway and off the road.

Even with the car disabled, officials say Roberts kept trying to escape by jumping out the window of his car and running off. He was arrested quickly.

Officers searching the car say they found 1 pound of marijuana and discovered that Roberts was on probation.

He's now been charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony fleeing attempting to elude, and multiple traffic-related charges.

The injured trooper was transported to a local hospital and released.