Police: Suspect identified in murder of 18-year-old

- LaGrange Police have identified a suspect in the murder of an 18-year-old man before Christmas.

Police say on Dec. 23 at almost 3 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Troup and Jenkins Street after shots were fired.

When officers got to the scene, they found 18-year-old LaGrange resident Niko Hurston suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Medics rushed Hurston to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries.

According to officials, Hurston was walking on Troup Street with two other people when a suspect, now identified as Dontavious Sawaye Morgan, arrived and shot Hurston.

Police have issued warrants for Morgan's arrest for the charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Morgan is still at large. Police say he may be armed and is considered dangerous.

If you have any information on where Morgan is, please call Troup County investigators immediately by dialing 911.