Police: suspect followed man from bank, robbed him

Posted: Jun 28 2018 10:00PM EDT

Video Posted: Jun 28 2018 07:47PM EDT

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police said they want to identify and eventually arrest the man detectives said followed another man to rob him.

Gwinnett County Police said earlier this month, the man followed another man in and out of a bank. There, the victim reportedly withdrew a large amount of money.

Police said he went to a nearby department store. While inside, police said he broke into the victim’s car and stole $8,000 in cash along with several personal documents.

Detectives believe the man got away in a new model red Dodge Charger.

