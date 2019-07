- Detectives need the public's help identifying a suspect who they say broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet in Buford.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says the robbery happened in the early morning of June 7 on Buford Dam Road.

According to the detective, the suspect then tried to use the victim's debit card at a QuikTrip on Friendship Road.

Police described the suspect as a man between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a black and white shirt, dark jeans, and blue sneakers and was driving a blue SUV.

If you have any information on the case, please call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).