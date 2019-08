- Alpharetta police have arrested two men after one of them barricaded themselves in a home and had to be negotiated out.

Police told FOX 5 they had a search warrant for an unidentified suspect at a home on the 300 block of Academy Street.

When officers went to arrest the original suspect, they say a second suspect ran and hid in the home and refused to come out.

This second suspect, identified as Jason Cude, had a felony warrant for theft out of Florida's Broward County.

After multiple hours of negotiation, Cude turned himself in.

During that time, Academy Street was shut down between Wade Creek Road and Danscliff Lane.