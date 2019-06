- Police have arrested a suspect connected to a violent to one of the violent crimes against Asian business owners in Gwinnett County, and they say he was already under investigation for unrelated crimes.

Gwinnett police say since March 2019 they've received nine reports of crimes against business owners. One of those cases happened on May 26 at a home on the 2700 block of Apple Orchard Trail in unincorporated Snellville. In this case, police say the victim was followed home from his business and was assaulted and burglarized by the suspect.

Thanks to evidence located on the scene, officials identified a possible suspect as 26-year-old Decatur resident Emmanuel Rakestraw. Investigators say Rakestraw was already under investigation for alleged criminal street gang activity.

A Gwinnett County SWAT team arrested Rakestraw on Wednesday without incident. Now officials say they are investigating all leads to see if he has any possible accomplices or connections to the other cases.

If you have any information on the case, please contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).