- Street sweepers in Atlanta made a shocking discovery along a busy city parkway late Thursday night.

Atlanta Police said the workers came across a man’s body in the grassy area of Arthur Langford Parkway along the eastbound side near the Interstate 285 northbound ramp in southwest Atlanta around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fire and rescue crews who responded pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine the identity, cause, and manner of death. Police said there were no immediate indications as to how the man died.

Homicide Investigators, as well as the Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit, are working the case.