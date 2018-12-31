Police: Stolen car crashes into package store

- A passenger in a stolen car has been trapped in the car after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say officers Zone 4 spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Linkwood Road.

When they attempted to stop the car, the driver sped away and eventually lost control.

Officials say the car crashed into the sign of the Power Package Store located on the 3100 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

The driver attempted to flee and was caught by police.

A male passenger has been trapped in the vehicle due to the accident. Police say he is alert and conscious while teams attempt to extricate him.

Police have not released the names of the suspects or what they will be charged with.

The investigation continues.