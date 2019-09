Dominique Donte Evans (Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department) Dominique Donte Evans (Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

- Police in Smyrna said they have arrested a Cobb County high school teacher for making obscene phone calls and soliciting a teen for sexual relations.

Dominique Donte Evans was arrested Tuesday and charged with solicitation of sodomy and obscene telephone calls to a minor, both misdemeanors.

Police said they started an investigation into the Campbell High School drama teacher after receiving a complaint of inappropriate behavior with a student from a concerned adult.

Cobb County School released the following statement about his arrest:

“After being informed of potentially inappropriate behavior of two staff members, the Smyrna Police Department and administration took immediate action and began an investigation. While the police investigation is ongoing, we can confirm one staff member has been arrested and another has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation. While we understand the desire for more detail, to maintain compliance with student privacy law and to not interfere with an ongoing police investigation, we will not be able to provide further comment."